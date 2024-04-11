 AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on April 14 : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on April 14

AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on April 14

AAP to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao Divas’ on April 14

AAP MP Sanjay Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and senior leaders of AAP convened at CM Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal’s residence to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Wednesday. Among those present were Mann, Sandeep Pathak, Sanjay Singh, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai and Jasmine.

Delhi state convener Rai conveyed that Kejriwal had sent two messages to the party. “In his first message, he emphasised that the people of Delhi should not face any difficulties, and both the government and the party must continue serving them. He urged us to stand by the people in their times of happiness and sorrow,” Rai added.

“In his second message,” Rai continued, “the CM informed that the party has decided, upon receiving a message from Kejriwal from jail, to observe ‘Samvidhan Bachao, Tanashahi Hatao’ Divas (Save the Constitution, Remove Dictatorship Day) on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar on April 14.”

Rai said on April 14, all ministers, MPs, MLAs, office-bearers and workers across the country will convene and take a pledge in front of Ambedkar’s portrait to uphold the Constitution of India.

The party stated that discussions during the hour-long meeting primarily focused on implementing the messages received from Kejriwal.

Responding to media queries about the AAP’s LS election campaign, Rai said, “The campaign is already underway in all states. Kejriwal and Mann have launched the campaign in Punjab, and it is ongoing. The ‘Jail Ka Jawab, Vote Se’ campaign has begun in Delhi as well. We are also campaigning in Assam and Kurukshetra, where Mann held a roadshow. Nominations will soon be held in Gujarat, where a large gathering is expected. We will convene next week to outline a detailed plan, including the list of star campaigners.”

