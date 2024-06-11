AAP’s Bharti backtracks on getting head tonsured

New Delhi, June 10
Aam Aadmi Party leader Somnath Bharti, who had previously vowed to shave his head off if Narendra Modi became prime minister for a third term, turned back on his promise on Monday.
Bharti explained that Modi’s victory was not solely his own but a result of the collective efforts of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies.
Bharti told PTI, “I stated that I would shave my head if he were elected for a third term. However, he has not won on his own, he has won the election with the support of his alliance.”
He further reiterated, “If he did not win on his own, it’s not his victory. So, as I said, if he has not won independently, I will not shave my head.”
Before the election results were announced, Bharti had posted on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) stating, “I will shave off my head if Mr. Modi becomes PM for the third time.”
Following the confirmation of Modi’s third term, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor demanded that Bharti either shave his head or quit public life, accusing AAP leaders of lacking respect for their words.
