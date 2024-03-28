AAP’s legal cell protests outside district courts in solidarity with CM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Denouncing the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the legal cell of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) staged demonstrations outside all district courts in Delhi, including Patiala House, Saket, Tis Hazari, Dwarka, Karkardooma and Rohini Court, on Wednesday.

Rallying against the BJP and the Central Government, lawyers termed the arrest “illegal”.

The protest was led by the Advocate Sanjeev Nasiar, president, AAP’s legal cell. During the protest, lawyers expressed their solidarity with the Chief Minister. The lawyers said the Central Government was “committing” atrocities against an elected Chief Minister and it would not be tolerated. They said they would fight this battle with full strength from court to road.

Sanjeev Nasiar said the Delhi Chief Minister had done a lot of work for lawyers. “He has taken several steps for the betterment of lawyers, including term insurance, medical policy and subsidised electricity facility in chambers. When shots were fired during a clash of lawyers at Tis Hazari Court, Kejriwal’s MPs were the first to raise their voice in the Parliament,” he said.

Advocate Shekhar Kumar said the legal cell of AAP demonstrated due to the “unconstitutional” and “undemocratic” arrest of Delhi’s “popular” Chief Minister.

AAP’s Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti was also present during the demonstration at Saket District Court.

A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court by Advocate Vaibhav Singh before a division Bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan. The petition challenged the protest by the AAP’s legal cell.

The court said the matter would be taken up tomorrow.

Vaibhav told the court that his prayer was that for political purpose, one could not protest on the court premises.

“Court cannot be withheld or stopped. We cannot take away someone’s fundamental right to approach court. If someone does it, they will do it at their own peril. And we will take action if required,” said the Acting Chief Justice.

The court further remarked that there would be serious consequences of organising a protest in court and the law laid down by the Supreme Court on the issue would be applied.

