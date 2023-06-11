 AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up : The Tribune India

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Preparations underway at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi on Saturday. MUKESH AGGARWAL



PTI

New Delhi, June 10

Enhanced security measures have been put in place at and around Ramlila Maidan, the venue of Aam Aadmi Party’s ‘Maha Rally’ to be held on Sunday against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in the national capital, the police said.

The rally is likely to be attended by one lakh people, AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta claimed.

A senior police officer said around 12 companies of paramilitary forces would be deployed along with the local police. CCTV surveillance will also be made.

Metal detectors will be installed at the entry gates of the ground. Those entering the rally venue will be frisked. Senior officials from the district would present at the ground, the officer said.

A large number of people are expected to attend the rally due to which the Delhi Traffic Police has also been asked to regulate the vehicular movement during the programme. Fire tenders and ambulances would also be deployed there, police said.

The ordinance issued by the Centre on May 19 set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority, bringing back executive control over matters related to services to its domain. It was issued close on the heels of a Supreme Court verdict on May 11 through which the Delhi Government was given the executive control over service-related matters, including transfers and postings of Delhi government officers but excluding those related to police, public order and land.

