AAP’s Sanjay Singh takes oath as Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi, March 19
Jailed AAP leader Sanjay Singh took oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, following the Delhi court’s permission to physically visit Parliament.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar administered the oath to Sanjay after his re-election to the Upper House from Delhi for a second term. He was administered oath in the presence of his mother and father, wife, and son and daughter.
“Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar administered oath to re-elected member of Rajya Sabha Sanjay Singh in Parliament House,” the Vice-President’s office said in a post on X while sharing pictures of the oath-taking.
Singh, who is lodged in Tihar Jail, was brought under a security cover, at the order of a local court. Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy case and is presently in judicial custody.
