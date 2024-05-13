AAP’s youth wing organises cycle rally

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 12

The Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) organised a cycle rally under the banner of ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ on Sunday morning.

Imperative to Preserve Constitution: Rai Previously, we propagated our message through ‘walkathon’ and today we’re spreading awareness through ‘cyclothon’, stressing the critical need to end BJP’s dictatorship to safeguard the nation. Preserving the Constitution and democracy is imperative. — Gopal Rai, Delhi minister

Setting off from the party headquarters at Rouse Avenue in Delhi, Gopal Rai, Delhi state convener and Cabinet Minister of AAP, joined by Somnath Bharti, the INDIA bloc candidate for the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat, rallied youth support.

Dressed in T-shirts and caps emblazoned with ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’, the spirited cyclists navigated the streets. Rai reaffirmed AAP’s dedication to engaging with the public through various avenues to counter dictatorship and uphold constitutional values. He emphasised that within Delhi, the AAP continues to actively campaign among the populace in diverse ways against the BJP’s authoritarianism.

“Previously, we propagated our message through ‘walkathon’ and today we’re spreading awareness through ‘cyclothon’, stressing the critical need to end BJP’s dictatorship to safeguard the nation. Preserving the Constitution and democracy is imperative. Through cyclothon, our team disseminated the message of defending the Constitution and democracy,” he said.

Bharti said there’s a prevailing sentiment in Delhi suggesting that all seven seats will be won by the INDIA bloc. “Delhiites are vocal about BJP’s erosion of the Constitution and democracy. A sitting Chief Minister was arbitrarily jailed by the BJP without substantiated evidence. By incarcerating Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP aims to display its apprehension of defeat in the Lok Sabha elections,” he asserted.

Vandana Singh, leader of AAP’s student wing (CYSS), highlighted that their organisation orchestrated a cycle rally from the AAP headquarters to India Gate as a demonstration of support for AAP and Kejriwal.

“Kejriwal resigned from his IRS job and took significant risks to serve the people. He has been devoted to public welfare for years, working in slums and amplifying the voices of the marginalised even before assuming office as the Chief Minister of Delhi. Since becoming Chief Minister, he has undertaken extensive initiatives for the betterment of Delhi residents,” she added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP