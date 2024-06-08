Absconding since 2016, Malda quack held in Delhi

Tribune News Service

A resident of Malda, West Bengal, who posed as a doctor and had been evading arrest since 2016 for allegedly treating patients in RK Puram’s JJ clusters, was arrested by the Delhi Police, officials said on Friday. The accused, identified as Krishna Dhan Biswas, 42, used to earn easy money by endangering lives of patients.

Earlier, Biswas worked as a helper with an MBBS doctor in Malda for three years, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, South West District, Rohit Meena said, “He learnt the names of a few medicines as well as techniques to treat patients and started giving medicines to acquaintances in Malda. He has studied up to Class X. His contacts informed him about the business prospects for doctors in JJ clusters in Delhi and on their advice, he shifted to Delhi. He took a flat on rent in a government colony at Sector 7, RK Puram, and opened a clinic in JJ clusters of Sector 6 and 7 in RK Puram, earning a substantial profit.”

In August 2015, information was received by the Delhi Medical Council (DMC) that a person named Krishna Biswas was treating patients with a fake degree of doctor in JJ clusters of RK Puram.

The police said a team conducted a raid and arrested him. Consequently, on the complaint of Dr Praveen Bala, Additional Chief District Magistrate Officer (Anti-Quackery), Medical Directorate of Health Services, New Delhi district, a case was registered under Section 419 (cheating by personation) of the IPC and 27 (false assumption of medical practitioners) of the Delhi Medical Council Act. After the completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed against him before the court. An officer said in order to evade trial proceedings, Biswas shifted to Malda from Delhi in 2016.

“Multiple non-bailable warrants (NBW) were issued against him since then, but could not be executed due to non-availability of his whereabouts. On January 22, the trial court again issued NBW against him for June 22. To execute this NBW, a team was formed which visited various places, following which it was found that he had shifted back to Delhi from West Bengal along with his wife and children. His wife works in a bungalow and his three children are studying in a school in RK Puram,” the officer added. On June 4, Biswas was arrested from New Moti Bagh.

