Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 27

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Prof Yogesh Singh, to absorb the already serving ad hoc and temporary teachers in the 28 colleges of the university funded by Delhi Government.

Manish Sisodia wrote, “Ongoing interviews for assistant professors in different colleges for permanent posts of the DU have been catastrophic. Reports say 70 per cent of ad hoc teachers are being displaced. We believe that ad hoc teachers should be absorbed in the permanent recruitment. The Delhi Government has got their nominees in boards of 28 colleges. These boards have the power to absorb ad hocs into permanent roles and we want to go ahead with it. We request DU VC to facilitate the absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi Government’s colleges. Government’s nominees on college boards will extend full cooperation in this. Recently, the Punjab Government has also absorbed such teachers and employees.”

Batting for the already serving ad hoc and temporary teachers, Sisodia said that as many of them had already been teaching in the various colleges of Delhi University for decades and possess the necessary experience to deal with students from diverse backgrounds, they should be absorbed as permanent faculty.

He was expressing concern over the displacement of around 70 per cent of ad hoc and temporary teachers due to the ongoing recruitment of assistant professors in different colleges of the university.