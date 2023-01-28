Absorb ad hoc teachers as regular faculty, Sisodia writes to Delhi varsity

New Delhi, January 27
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has written a letter to the Vice Chancellor of Delhi University, Prof Yogesh Singh, to absorb the already serving ad hoc and temporary teachers in the 28 colleges of the university funded by Delhi Government.
Manish Sisodia wrote, “Ongoing interviews for assistant professors in different colleges for permanent posts of the DU have been catastrophic. Reports say 70 per cent of ad hoc teachers are being displaced. We believe that ad hoc teachers should be absorbed in the permanent recruitment. The Delhi Government has got their nominees in boards of 28 colleges. These boards have the power to absorb ad hocs into permanent roles and we want to go ahead with it. We request DU VC to facilitate the absorption of ad hoc and temporary teachers in Delhi Government’s colleges. Government’s nominees on college boards will extend full cooperation in this. Recently, the Punjab Government has also absorbed such teachers and employees.”
Batting for the already serving ad hoc and temporary teachers, Sisodia said that as many of them had already been teaching in the various colleges of Delhi University for decades and possess the necessary experience to deal with students from diverse backgrounds, they should be absorbed as permanent faculty.
He was expressing concern over the displacement of around 70 per cent of ad hoc and temporary teachers due to the ongoing recruitment of assistant professors in different colleges of the university.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pilot dies as 2 IAF fighter planes crash in Madhya Pradesh's Morena
The Sukhoi-30 and Mirage 2000 aircraft had taken off from th...
Pakistan opposes India's notice to alter Indus Water Treaty as first hearing on dispute begins at The Hague
The hearing begins hours after ‘sources’ in New Delhi say In...
Day after being suspended for 'security lapse', Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from J-K's Awantipora
The Congress on Friday had alleged that police arrangements ...
Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Amit Shah, seeks his intervention in ensuring adequate security for Bharat Jodo Yatra in J-K
His letter to Shah comes after the Yatra is suspended for th...
Union minister Pratima Bhowmik, CM Manik Saha, deputy CM in first BJP list of 48 candidates for Tripura poll
6 sitting MLAs lose tickets, Minister Ramprasad Pal’s ticket...