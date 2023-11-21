‘Absurd content on Kejri’: AAP moves EC against BJP over social media posts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 20

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and AAP national secretary Pankaj Gupta on Monday lodged a complaint against the BJP with the Election Commission (EC). The AAP delegation accused the BJP of running “absurd content” on AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on social media. They asked the EC to take cognisance of the complaint and take action against the saffron party.

“The BJP is trying to tarnish the image of our party and reputation of CM Kejriwal by posting absurd content on social media. These are defamatory posts which the BJP should refrain from as they tarnish the dignity of individuals,” MP Chadha said.

He added that if the BJP wanted to fight Kejriwal, its leaders could do so in the electoral field.

“There must be decorum in politics and its violation reflects their values. Contest elections, go among the people but petty attacks on the image of Kejriwal and his family are not right. We have lodged a detailed complaint against the indecent content posted on November 5. We hope that the EC will take appropriate action,” he said.

Last week, the EC had issued a show-cause notice to Arvind Kejriwal for remarks by AAP against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on its social media handle.

