ABVP calls for transparency in DU admissions

New Delhi, April 10

Representatives of the ABVP, Delhi University unit, today met with the admission committee of Delhi University to address concerns regarding the “lack” of transparency in the admission process. They submitted a memorandum, demanding the release of cut-off lists for every course to ensure a transparent admission process.

