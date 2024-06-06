ABVP Launches Helpline numbers

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has introduced helpline numbers to support students navigating the undergraduate and postgraduate admission processes at Delhi University (DU) via the Common University Entrance Test (CUET). Four numbers are available for undergraduate admissions: 8188830088, 7827994163, 8957646572, and 88256149. For postgraduate admissions, students can call 9810850652 and 9667874087. ABVP Delhi State Secretary Harsh Attri stated, “We launched these helpline numbers to aid students facing difficulties with the DU admission process. Volunteers are around to resolve any issues students encounter.”
Indraprastha University gets Award
New Delhi: Delhi’s Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has been awarded the ‘Rising Star’ award by QS World Rankings for the highest improvement among Indian institutions over the past year. Making a debut in the QS rankings last year at 1401+, IP University has now advanced to the 1001-1200 category. The award was presented by QS Senior VP Ben Sowter at the QS EduData Summit 2024 in Washington DC. Chancellor Vinay Kumar Saxena and Vice-Chancellor Prof Mahesh Verma highlighted the university’s achievements, including ranking among the top 500 globally for citations per faculty and improving academic and employer reputation.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM invites India's neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi
PM Modi has not called up Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sh...
Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain
NDA elects PM its leader | TDP eyes Speaker’s post, 5 berths...