ABVP, Left unions name JNUSU candidates

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, March 16

Ahead of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) elections, both the Right-wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Left-wing student unions have unveiled their candidates for the central panel of the JNUSU.

HC appoints former SC judge as observer New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has appointed former Supreme Court Judge V Ramasubramanian as an ‘observer’ to exercise oversight over the activities of the election committee constituted for the JNUSU elections for the academic year 2023-24.

Petitioner Sakshi, a student of Bachelor of Arts, had raised several grievances with respect to the scheduled elections.

Justice Sachin Datta also asked the authorities to set up a grievance redressal cell in terms of the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations to examine and pass an order on grievances concerning the constitution of the election committee before the declaration of the final result. pti

The ABVP has named Umesh Chandra Ajmeera, research scholar at the School of International Studies, as its candidate for president, Deepika Sharma from the School of Environmental Studies for vice-president, Arjun Anand, research scholar at the Special Centre for North-East Studies, for secretary and Govid Daangi, a research scholar at the School of International Studies, for joint secretary.

The United Left Alliance has fielded the All India Students’ Association’s (AISA) Dhananjay, research scholar at the School of Arts and Aesthetics, as its candidate for president, the Students’ Federation of India’s (SFI) Avijit Ghosh, research scholar at the Centre for the Study of Regional Development for vice-president, Swati Singh, research scholar in Russian language, of the Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF) for general secretary and Sajid, research scholar at the School of Languages and Literature, from the All-India Students’ Federation (AISF) for joint secretary.

The competition between the two factions reflects the longstanding ideological divide on the campus. According to data from the election committee, students from 20 schools within the JNU are expected to participate in the polls. The JNUSU election is slated for March 22.

