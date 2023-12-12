ABVP mulls drive to encourage college students to attend classes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 11

To encourage students to attend classes on campus, the student organisation, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), will launch ‘Parisar Chalo Abhiyan’ in January.

National general secretary ABVP Yagywalkya Shukla addressing the media in a press conference in Delhi on Monday said it is ABVP’s commitment to harnessing the potential of the country’s students during this transformative period.

He said, “ABVP aims to contribute significantly to the nation’s progress, ensuring the well-being of the youth across all aspects of life. ABVP calls upon students from every corner of the country to participate actively in driving positive changes, particularly in sectors such as education and the environment.”

ABVP had also passed a resolution during its national executive council meeting, welcoming the construction of the Ram Temple. “ABVP urges swift action to fill vacant positions in various areas for the benefit of the youth. Recent protests led by ABVP in states like Odisha, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh have addressed issues related to employment and education.” Shukla added.