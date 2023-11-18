ABVP to hold yatra to mark Shivaji’s coronation anniv

New Delhi, November 17
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has also introduced posters for the 'Hindavi Swaraj Yatra', organised to mark the 350th anniversary of the coronation of Shivaji.
Commencing its route from Maharashtra on November 28, the yatra will cover 2,100 km and finally conclude in Delhi, traversing locations linked to Shivaji's life.
Besides, the ABVP has also revealed the reception committee for its upcoming national conference, which will be organised to mark its 75th anniversary.
This event scheduled to be held from December 7 to 10 is expected to witness a gathering of around 10,000 participants from across the nation.
The committee comprises of 75 members to symbolise completion of as many years by the party. Headed by industrialist Nirmal Kumar Minda, the panel will further include general secretary Ashish Sood and secretary Rajiv Babbar. A major highlight of the conference will be the Shobha Yatra from DDA Ground in Burari to Maurice Nagar Chowk in DU.
Part of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, the conference will also address various social issues.
