AC blast sparks fire at Noida high-rise flat

Noida, May 30
A fire broke out inside a flat in a posh high-rise society in Noida on Thursday morning apparently due to a blast in an air conditioner in the house, officials said.
There were no casualties in the incident that took place at Lotus Boulevard society in Sector 100, they said.
Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said locals and society residents alerted the fire service unit about the incident in the flat on the 10th floor of the building at 10.10 am.
“We immediately rushed five vehicles (water tenders) to the spot. But before our vehicles could reach there, the firefighting systems installed in the society managed to put out the fire within 10 minutes,” he said.
