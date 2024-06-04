Admission to Competence Enhancement Scheme 2024-25

PTI

New Delhi: The University of Delhi has invited applications from interested candidates to its Competence Enhancement Scheme (CES) 2024-25 for the papers offered by the university departments and colleges in semesters I, III and V of the academic session July-December 2024. The Director of the Institute of Lifelong Learning, University of Delhi, Prof Sanjay Roy, said, “The expected outcomes of this scheme are to fulfil the educational dreams of those who could not get the opportunity earlier, to upgrade academic and professional skills using the latest technology, knowledge, and innovation, and therefore enable senior and non-senior citizens to continue as lifelong learners,” Prof Roy said. PTI

900 rainwater harvesting pits

New Delhi: The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) is developing more than 900 rainwater harvesting pits across the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor and over 75 per cent of these systems are already operational, a statement said on Monday. The pits will be built across elevated viaducts, stations and depots stretching between Sarai Kale Khan in Delhi to Modipuram in Meerut. These pits are expected to recharge millions of cubic metres of groundwater, contributing significantly to water table levels.Two pits are being built near every entry/exit gate. Additionally, both depots – one operational in Duhai, Ghaziabad, and the other under construction in Modipuram – feature a significant number of rainwater harvesting pits, with over 20 implemented at Duhai depot alone, it stated.