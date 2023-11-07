Advocate Dehadrai files complaint with Delhi Police against TMC MP Moitra for ‘trespassing, criminal intimidation’

PTI

New Delhi, November 7

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Delhi Police against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for alleged “trespassing”, “criminal intimidation” and “breach of peace” at his residence here, a police officer said.

The complaint was filed at Hauz Khas police station and “we will look into it,” the police officer said.

Moitra is currently at the centre of a “cash-for-query” controversy. The allegations against her, made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey based on information shared by Dehadrai, are being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

The TMC MP had earlier dismissed the charges as a “jilted ex's lies”, a reference to Dehadrai.

According to the complaint filed by Dehadrai on Tuesday, Moitra had gone to his residence on November 5 and November 6.

“Given her (Moitra) past history of filing fraudulent criminal complaints against me, and falsely alleging offences such as trespass, and criminal intimidation, thereafter withdrawing the same in writing, it is a grave cause of concern to me.

“I have previously informed the commissioner of police on October 19 and then on October 21 regarding this fraudulent and bogus complaints which Moitra had foisted on me with the objective of using them as leverage to force or compel me to hand over the custody of my pet dog, and I have also flagged to the commissioner the very serious threat to my life which I anticipate on account of the complaints filed by me with CBI against Moitra and her associates,” Dehadrai wrote in his complaint.

He alleged that Moitra was using his pet as an “excuse to come personally” to his residence in a bid to intimidate him. He said that Moitra went to his house “uninvited”.

He said Delhi Police should investigate the matter and register an FIR under appropriate provisions of law against Moitra and take necessary action. He also demanded that security be provided to him.

