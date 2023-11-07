 Advocate Dehadrai files complaint with Delhi Police against TMC MP Moitra for ‘trespassing, criminal intimidation’ : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • Advocate Dehadrai files complaint with Delhi Police against TMC MP Moitra for ‘trespassing, criminal intimidation’

Advocate Dehadrai files complaint with Delhi Police against TMC MP Moitra for ‘trespassing, criminal intimidation’

Moitra is currently at the centre of a ‘cash-for-query’ controversy

Advocate Dehadrai files complaint with Delhi Police against TMC MP Moitra for ‘trespassing, criminal intimidation’

Mahua Moitra. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, November 7

Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai on Tuesday lodged a complaint with Delhi Police against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra for alleged “trespassing”, “criminal intimidation” and “breach of peace” at his residence here, a police officer said.

The complaint was filed at Hauz Khas police station and “we will look into it,” the police officer said.

Moitra is currently at the centre of a “cash-for-query” controversy. The allegations against her, made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey based on information shared by Dehadrai, are being looked into by the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha.

The TMC MP had earlier dismissed the charges as a “jilted ex's lies”, a reference to Dehadrai.

According to the complaint filed by Dehadrai on Tuesday, Moitra had gone to his residence on November 5 and November 6.

“Given her (Moitra) past history of filing fraudulent criminal complaints against me, and falsely alleging offences such as trespass, and criminal intimidation, thereafter withdrawing the same in writing, it is a grave cause of concern to me.

“I have previously informed the commissioner of police on October 19 and then on October 21 regarding this fraudulent and bogus complaints which Moitra had foisted on me with the objective of using them as leverage to force or compel me to hand over the custody of my pet dog, and I have also flagged to the commissioner the very serious threat to my life which I anticipate on account of the complaints filed by me with CBI against Moitra and her associates,” Dehadrai wrote in his complaint.

He alleged that Moitra was using his pet as an “excuse to come personally” to his residence in a bid to intimidate him. He said that Moitra went to his house “uninvited”.

He said Delhi Police should investigate the matter and register an FIR under appropriate provisions of law against Moitra and take necessary action. He also demanded that security be provided to him.

#Congress

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Work on Rs 1,555-crore ropeway in Shimla to begin next year

2
Amritsar

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

3
Haryana

Sexual abuse in Jind school: The ominous black windowpane

4
India

Additional checks in place for Air India passengers at Delhi airport till November 30

5
Delhi

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

6
Punjab

Governors must act before states turn to court: Supreme Court on Punjab's plea

7
Chandigarh

Mohali: To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

8
Amritsar

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

9
Punjab

Punjab sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer ties knot with UP radiologist Gurveen Kaur

10
India

Palestinian workers expelled,1L Indians likely to join Israel's construction sector

Don't Miss

View All
Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Top News

Judicial appointments: Don’t force us to take unpalatable decision, SC tells Centre

Judicial appointments: Don’t force us to take unpalatable decision, SC tells Centre

Selectively picking, choosing and appointing (judges) is tro...

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

A Bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul directs the Cabine...

Paddy not native crop of Punjab; its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

Paddy not native crop of Punjab; its cultivation must be phased out: Supreme Court

SC Bench agrees with Punjab Advocate General’s suggestion th...

Ban on firecrackers containing barium not limited to Delhi-NCR but binds every state: SC

Ban on firecrackers containing barium not limited to Delhi-NCR but binds every state: SC

Top court says people have to come forward, it is for everyo...

Afghanistan score 291/5 against Australia riding on Zadran's historic ton

‘Mad Max Miracle’: ‘One-legged Glenn’ puts up ‘Big Show’ to take Australia to semifinals

With 12 points and a match left, Australia join India (16 po...


Cities

View All

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

SAD again announces Harjinder Dhami as its candidate for SGPC president

Hazoori Ragi of Golden Temple Mahadeep Singh ‘attacked’ by hooligans, 1 held

Tarn Taran: Mianwind village youth dies of cardiac arrest in Canada

Portion of ceiling plaster comes off at Amritsar railway station

MP Dimpa reviews development works at DISHA meeting

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

No let-up in farm fire incidents in Bathinda

Official 'forced' to burn paddy stubble in Bathinda, nine booked on CM Bhagwant Mann's orders

Chandigarh automobile dealers challenge electric vehicle policy

Chandigarh automobile dealers challenge electric vehicle policy in High Court

10 months on, Chandigarh’s rooftop solar plant project hangs fire

Shootout in Zirakpur, biker held with pistols

Chandigarh: Waste processing plant set for launch, RWAs fume

Mohali: To decongest Airport Road, another route from IT City to Kurali in works

Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana to immediately stop burning crop residue

Take immediate steps to stop stubble-burning, Supreme Court tells Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP and Delhi

Minor girl abducted, sexually harassed by school cab driver in Delhi

Marginal dip in pollution levels in Delhi, AQI in 'very poor' category

Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still 'severe'

Chinese products flood Delhi’s Bhagirath Palace ahead of Diwali

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Festive rush, repair works lead to chaos on Jalandhar roads

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra held by ED in Rs 41cr bank fraud case

Shun stubble burning to protect natural resources: Jalandhar DC to farmers

BJP SC Morcha seeks legal action against own party leader for gurdwara remarks

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

26-year-old woman found murdered in Garden City

89 farm fire cases reported, AQI remains poor at 282

42-year-old man dies after being hit by truck

Ensure compliance of NGT directions, MC chief told

Foetus found in vacant plot

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Over 3,000 students awarded degrees at TIET’s convocation

Alert over adulterated milk items in Punjab, 15% samples fail test

25% of paddy yet to be harvested in Punjab

Pbi University starts classes for civil services

Discussion on Sheikh Farid at Pbi varsity