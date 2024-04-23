AFMS, IIT-Delhi ink MoU for research in medical devices

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

The Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for collaborative research and training with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, on Monday. The MoU was signed by Director General, AFMS, Lt Gen Daljit Singh and Director, IIT-Delhi, Prof Rangan Banerjee.

The agreement encompasses research and innovation endeavours aimed at developing innovative medical devices and addressing health concerns unique to soldiers serving in diverse terrains.

The Ministry of Defence emphasised that IIT-Delhi possesses a strong biomedical research ecosystem, making it well-suited to offer the technical proficiency necessary for tackling the wide array of medical challenges encountered by the armed forces, including the rehabilitation of amputees.

Lt Gen Daljit Singh expressed confidence that collaboration with IIT will advance research efforts. Prof Banerjee highlighted the comprehensive potential of the MoU for conducting research and providing training that will benefit both the nation and the armed forces.

Besides, faculty exchange programmes, joint academic activities and development of joint PhD programmes will also be planned under the ambit of this agreement, the officials said.

