Aftab was high on marijuana when he 'killed' Shraddha: Police

ANI

New Delhi, November 18

Accused in the horrific Shraddha Walker murder case, Aftab Amin Poonawalla, who was arrested recently, has admitted to being high on marijuana on the day of the murder, police sources claimed.

According to the Delhi police sources, the accused during questioning said that on May 18, he had an argument with Shraddha over managing household expenses and bringing some stuff from Mumbai to Delhi.

After the argument, Aftab left home, smoked marijuana cigarette, and returned, said police.

"When he came back, Shraddha started yelling at him again. He got furious and strangled her so violently that she stopped breathing," the police sources told ANI.

"The victim was strangled to death between 9-10 pm, and the accused, Aftab, sat next to her body the whole night and smoked marijuana," they said.

Reportedly, the accused has admitted to being addicted to marijuana, and revealed that he disposed of some pieces of the body in Dehradun as well.

The official, however, said the police were investigating the case and added that the accused might have come out with this story to mislead the police.

The police is yet to find the weapon used by the accused for chopping the body. The stuff recovered from his house has been sent for forensic examination, said the sources.

Aftab was on Thursday presented before a Delhi court through video conferencing after five days of custody. The court extended his police custody for another five days.