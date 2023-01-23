After Delhi, education revolution has reached Punjab as well, says Arvind Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 22

Amid the ongoing tussle between Delhi Chief Minister and Lieutenant Governor over sending government schoolteachers to Finland, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal interacted with teachers, school heads and educators of Delhi Government schools who had gone to Finland, Singapore and Cambridge for training.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Education Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MLA Atishi interact with teachers in New Delhi. PTI

The interaction was held at Thyagraj Stadium today. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and MLA Atishi also participated in the event. The teachers shared with the Chief Minister the experiences of their training there. The abroad-trained teachers enlisted the merits of such programmes.

“Teachers have played the most crucial role in Delhi’s education revolution. Earlier, we wanted our government schools to be better than private schools and we succeeded. Now we want Delhi Government schools to be better than the world’s best schools. Education revolution has now reached Punjab as well. ‘School of Eminence' is being started in every Assembly constituency of Punjab, and their first batch of teachers is going to Singapore for training. It is the feudal mindset of the people that makes them question the need to send teachers abroad for training,” said Kejriwal.

“For the first time, we are trying to provide world's best training to teachers and principals of government schools of Delhi. If any Chief Minister of BJP or Congress-ruled state asks for help in the education sector, I will send Manish Sisodia there for a few days. It is the experiential knowledge that one gets by visiting Trinity's labs that cannot be gained through seminars,” he said.

“The efforts in Delhi have already reached Punjab, where ‘Schools of Eminence’ are being established in each of the 117 Vidhan Sabhas and the first batch of 30 teachers will be going to Singapore for training. I am confident that in the next five years, the education system in Punjab will be transformed, and we will be the starting point for transforming the education system across the entire country,” added the CM.