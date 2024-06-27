 After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’ : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Delhi
  • After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

Chief Minister denies shifting onus on Sisodia in case

After ED, CBI arrests Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi excise policy ‘scam’

CM Arvind Kejriwal being produced in a court in New Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, June 26

In rising trouble for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the CBI on Wednesday arrested him in a corruption case linked to the alleged excise policy scam. His close aide and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh are co-accused in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him in a money laundering case linked to the ‘scam’ on March 21.

Special Judge Amitabh Rawat sent the AAP national convener to three-day CBI custody after the agency’s counsel DP Singh submitted that his custody was needed to confront him with certain documents which the agency had.

DP Singh said Kejriwal had put the entire onus on Sisodia for the ‘scam’, claiming he had no idea about the excise policy. However, the Delhi CM, who also addressed the court in person, rebutted the CBI’s charge. “I have never testified that Manish Sisodia is guilty. Sisodia is innocent… AAP is innocent… I am innocent. Their (CBI’s) aim is to malign us (AAP leaders) through the media... All their claims are false,” Kejriwal said, adding the CBI was trying to create a sensation in the media by making false claims.

The Special Judge said Kejriwal had not said what the probe agency was attributing to him. After his arrest by the ED in March, the Delhi CM was granted 21-day interim bail by the Supreme Court on May 10 to campaign in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. He surrendered before the Tihar Jail authorities on June 2.

Earlier, the CBI sought five-day remand of Kejriwal which was opposed by advocate Vikram Chaudhari who accused the agency of acting in a biased manner. “The manner in which this has been done is a matter of great concern,” Chaudhri said, adding that the investigation had been going on since August 2022, but Kejriwal was never made an accused in the case. “There have been four chargesheets in the case and in none of them there is reference to Kejriwal. When did you make him an accused? This is a classic case of abuse of power,” Chaudhari said, questioning the necessity and timing of Kejriwal’s arrest.

AAP convener withdraws plea from SC

AAP national convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday withdrew from the Supreme Court his petition challenging an interim order of the Delhi High Court staying a trial court order granting him bail in a money-laundering case linked to the excise policy ‘scam’.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Manish Sisodia


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

2
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

3
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

4
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

5
Punjab

Day after revolt, Shiromani Akali Dal’s Working Committee reposes faith in Sukhbir Singh Badal

6
India

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

7
Haryana

US trade body approves funding to develop integrated aviation hub in Haryana’s Hisar

8
Diaspora

Indian-American couple sentenced to prison for forcing relative to work at gas station

9
Punjab

BJP has no plans to topple Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, it will fall due to its misdeeds: BJP state chief Sunil Jakhar

10
Himachal

'Orange alert' for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur on June 29-30

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

Looking forward to the results of India's inquiry into Pannun case: US

In November last year, US federal prosecutors charged Indian...

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 WC final

South Africa banish semifinal jinx with 9-wicket win over Afghanistan, enter maiden T20 World Cup final

They will face the winners of the second semifinal between I...

Om re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest

Om Birla re-elected Speaker, his words on Emergency trigger Congress protest

First day in chair witnesses House adjournment following res...

PM praises Birla’s last term as ‘golden age’, Opposition flexes numerical strength

PM Narendra Modi praises Birla’s last term as ‘golden age’, Opposition flexes numerical strength

Amid oust-Sukhbir call, key SAD panel rallies behind him

Amid oust-Sukhbir Badal call, key Akali Dal panel rallies behind him

BJP stooges trying to split party: Harsimrat


Cities

View All

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth ~3 cr

Robbers take commission agent, wife hostage; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 3 cr

128 kg heroin, narcotics destroyed via incineration at paper mill

Bharat Nagar residents have tough time as transformers catch fire

Smuggler’s property worth Rs 29.40L freezed

Farmers fear loss of crops, fodder as canal breach inundates 500 acres

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Heavy rain expected from June 28-30

Heavy rain expected in Chandigarh from June 28-30

Chandigarh shops to open 24x7

Chandigarh: Driver held for kidnapping 6-year-old girl from temple

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation takes possession of 9 taxi stands over rent dues

Another PGI Prof stakes claim to post of Dean (Academics), moves tribunal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

This is dictatorship... Whole system conspiring to keep Delhi CM in jail: Sunita Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI is demand of justice: Virendra Sachdeva

Centre discriminated most against Arvind Kejriwal: Akhilesh Yadav

Atishi jal satyagraha failed: Congress chief

Supreme Court pulls up Delhi Development Authority on tree felling ‘cover-up’

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: IT Dept sets up 24x7 control room to curb black money

Jalandhar West bypoll: 15 candidates remain in fray

Cops dispose of drugs, vow to make Jalandhar drug-free

Drug cartel busted, 1 held with 400 gm heroin

Two women booked for making obscene video call

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

Uncertainty in steel prices irks bizmen

The Tribune impact: Dragon ride shut, cops warn owner

‘Walk-and-Run’ marathon to raise awareness against drugs

Rs 528-cr Ludhiana railway station upgrade work in full swing

11 months after money looted at lottery shop, cops register case as High Court intervenes

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

PSPCL installs 7 solar trees, to generate 52K units per year

Father-son duo among 3 killed in clash over land in Patiala village

Treatment of addicts free at govt centres: Civil Surgeon