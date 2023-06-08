After kidnapping bid, Jawaharlal Nehru University puts curbs on vehicles

New Delhi, June 7
Hours after an incident of molestation and kidnapping bid was reported on the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus, its security department on Wednesday announced that entry of outside vehicles would be restricted from 10 pm to 6 am.
The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union on Wednesday alleged that some inebriated men in a car entered the campus and attempted to kidnap two students. The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police have registered two cases.
