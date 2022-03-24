After LPG, CNG and piped cooking gas price hiked in Delhi

PTI

New Delhi, March 24

After hike in rates of petrol, diesel and LPG, the prices of CNG and cooking gas piped to household kitchens (PNG) in the national capital were hiked on Thursday by Re 1.

CNG price in National Capital Territory of Delhi has been increased to Rs 59.01 per kg from Rs 58.01, according to the information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) - the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.

This is the third increase in CNG rates this month, which follows a spike in input (natural gas) prices across the globe. On the previous two occasions, rates had gone up by Rs 0.50 per kg.

Following the firming up of international gas rates, IGL has been raising CNG rates periodically. Prices have gone up by about Rs 5.50 per kg this year alone.

Also, the price of piped natural gas that households get for cooking purposes has also been increased by Re 1 to Rs 36.61 per standard cubic metre in Delhi.

The increase follows Rs 1.60 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices affected during the last two days and Rs 50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, CNG will cost Rs 61.58 per kg and in Gurugram, the price is at Rs 67.37 per kg.

Similarly, PNG cost has increased to Rs 35.86 per standard cubic metre in Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad and to Rs 34.81 in Gurugram.

Prices vary from city to city depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT.

The issue of price rise figured in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, with opposition protesting the additional burden on common man already reeling under the pressure of high inflation and commodity price rise. The opposition forced adjournments in Rajya Sabha while they walked out of Lok Sabha on the issue.

With no increase in petrol and diesel prices on Thursday, both Houses of Parliament functioned normally.