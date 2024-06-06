After LS sweep, saffron party has visions of taking over Delhi

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 5

Following a historic victory in the Capital, securing all seven seats for the third consecutive time, the BJP is now gearing up for the Delhi Assembly polls, scheduled for next year. With Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal currently in jail, the BJP is confident of replicating their Lok Sabha success in the Assembly elections.

In a press conference, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva expressed his gratitude to the voters and outlined the party’s future plans. “This victory for BJP is just a pause, and we will once again focus on our work and overthrow the corrupt Kejriwal government in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections,” said Sachdeva.

Addressing the daily issues faced by Delhiites, Sachdeva criticised the AAP for their handling of key problems such as water scarcity during the current heatwave. “Due to the negligence of the Aam Aadmi Party, the issue of water shortage prevails in the city. Not only that, but in just a few days, the monsoon will arrive, and drains have not been cleaned yet, which would result in flooding again this year,” he noted.

Sachdeva also highlighted other areas where he believes AAP has failed, including road maintenance, old age pensions and waste management. He stated, “These matters fall under the government’s responsibilities in the Capital. We are targeting a similar victory in the Assembly elections scheduled for February next year, after which we will demonstrate to the AAP how work should be done.”

