 After SC rap, BJP slams AAP over tanker mafia : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  After SC rap, BJP slams AAP over tanker mafia

After SC rap, BJP slams AAP over tanker mafia

After SC rap, BJP slams AAP over tanker mafia

Residents gather around a water tanker in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri. file photo



Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, June 12

Following the Supreme Court’s sharp critique of the Delhi government for failing to act against the tanker mafia, BJP leaders have intensified their attacks on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of corruption and negligence in handling the city’s ongoing water crisis.

BJP leader Shehzad Poonawala remarked, “After the liquor scam, we are now seeing a water scam by the AAP. The Supreme Court has exposed them. The court highlighted that there is no issue with the water supply itself but questioned why the water is being diverted through the tanker mafia and why no action is being taken against them”.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva and North West MP Yogendra Chandolia submit a complaint to the Police Commissioner in New Delhi on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO

“It is clear that the AAP is incompetent and has a dubious relationship with the water tanker mafia. AAP leaders are cutting deals with the mafia and selling water at exorbitant prices,” he further alleged.

Poonawala further added, “The Aam Aadmi Party has faced a significant setback in the Supreme Court. The court has exposed the lies of the Delhi government, showing that AAP has left the people of Delhi parched for water.”

Delhi BJP Chief Virendra Sachdeva echoed these sentiments, stating, “On Tuesday, we revealed evidence of how water is stolen from the Munak Canal through tankers. We filed a complaint with the Police Commissioner against this water theft involving tanker mafias and corrupt officials.”

Sachdeva continued, “We demand the formation of a Special Investigation Team to investigate these issues. The people of Delhi deserve answers and solutions, not excuses and inaction.”

BJP MP from South Delhi and Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri also condemned the Delhi government, saying, “The Supreme Court has exposed the lies of the Delhi government regarding the water crisis. When questioned about the measures taken to save water and address water theft, the government had to take hasty steps. The Kejriwal government’s intention to politicise this issue has failed.” Bidhuri criticised Water Minister Atishi for blaming external factors, stating, “Atishi claims Haryana is not giving Delhi its water quota, yet 54 per cent of the water Delhi receives is wasted. The Delhi government has taken no steps to save this water. Now, under Supreme Court pressure, they have belatedly instructed officials to monitor water pipelines. Why wasn’t this done earlier?”

He added, “The Lieutenant-Governor had warned about the tanker mafia stealing water from the Munak Canal, but instead of taking action, Atishi blamed the L-G”.

Meanwhile, Raj Niwas officials said AAP-led government despite knowing that a large scale water mafia was operational in Delh, extorting money, it never filed a complaint. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) under AAP never thought it proper to even complain to the police about the same, leave apart filing an FIR that would have automatically ensured police action, they added.

"They never came to the L-G asking for action to be taken. They of course could not have because the water mafia in Delhi operates in connivance with the AAP under direct patronage and blessings of its leaders." an official said.

Delhi BJP chief files police complaint

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva formally submitted a complaint to Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora. In his complaint, Sachdeva alleged that both, government and private tankers, are consistently seen at every water plant, pumping station and borewell across Delhi. He demanded an FIR under sections 166, 378, 379, 409, 405, 420, and 120B of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, against all those involved.

Cong criticises AAP, BJP

  • Delhi Congress President Devender Yadav launched a scathing critique against both the BJP-led Haryana government and the AAP-led Delhi government. He accused them of playing politics with the water supply, exacerbating the suffering of Delhi residents.
  • Addressing the media at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) office on Wednesday, Yadav highlighted the severe water shortage in the capital. “People are being forced to spend Rs 100 per day to purchase water, as the taps are dry. Instead of finding urgent solutions, the BJP and AAP governments are indulging in blame games,” said Yadav.
  • Criticising the Haryana government, Yadav noted, “It is shocking that despite the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh offering to release water for Delhi, the BJP-ruled Haryana government is creating hurdles. The water mafia seems to be diverting the water meant for Delhi residents with the collusion of both Haryana and Delhi governments.”

AAP in troubled waters

It is clear that the AAP has a dubious relationship with the water tanker mafia. AAP leaders are cutting deals with the mafia and selling water at exorbitant prices. — Shehzad Poonawala, BJP leader

Now, under Supreme Court pressure, they have instructed officials to monitor water pipelines. Why wasn’t this done earlier? — Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi

