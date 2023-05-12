 After services secy move, Delhi government to bring major bureaucratic reshuffle: Sources : The Tribune India

After services secy move, Delhi government to bring major bureaucratic reshuffle: Sources

AAP approached SC alleging Centre was not implementing its decision to transfer Services Secretary Ashish More

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, May 12

The Delhi government is ready for a major bureaucratic overhaul even though the implementation of its decision to transfer its services department secretary has run into rough weather, sources said on Friday.

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has approached the Supreme Court alleging the Centre was not implementing its decision to transfer Services Secretary Ashish More. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said he will constitute a bench to hear the matter next week.

The Delhi government claimed in a statement that More has “refused” to put up the file for appointment of a new officer (AK Singh, IAS) to replace him.

“Instead of putting up the file, he left the secretariat without informing the services minister’s office,” the statement added.

The sources said More went on casual leave on Friday.

The apex court ruled on Thursday that the elected government in Delhi has legislative and executive powers over services department matters, barring those related to land, police and public order that still come under the jurisdiction of the lieutenant governor.

More was removed from his post on Thursday, hours after the Supreme Court gave the AAP dispensation control over the transfer and posting of officers in the city.

The sources claimed that More was still not transferred as he was ordered to be removed from his post against the established procedure.

“Even as the transfer of More has not been effected, the AAP government is ready for large-scale transfers of senior officers, including many principal secretaries and heads of departments. This will happen as soon as the present case is decided by the court,” a top source in the government claimed.

Soon after the SC verdict on Thursday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said a major reshuffle of officers in the city government would be carried out in the coming days. He also warned that officers who allegedly obstructed works would “face the music”.

The sources claimed that the decision to transfer More was taken without keeping the Delhi’s Civil Services Board (CSB) in the loop. In the case of More, the rule of first putting up the matter for consideration of the board was not followed, they said.

The CSB was constituted by the Delhi government in 2014 as per the All India Service (Cadre) Rules, 1954. The board is mandated to examine the cases of officers who are proposed to be transferred before the completion of their minimum tenure, and seek justification for doing so.

It was also claimed by the sources that the decision to transfer More was taken even as a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) notification placing the services department under the LG’s jurisdiction was yet to be withdrawn in the light of the Supreme Court order on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in the Secretariat, ministers held meetings with officers, taking stock of the situation and discussing pending projects and programmes of the government. The chief minister also reached the Secretariat, officials said.

