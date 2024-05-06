Ahead of elections, Capital witnesses historic rise in youth voter registration

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 5

With polling for the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held on May 25 in the Capital, the youth voter registration drive in Delhi has witnessed a remarkable surge. The number of first-time voters has soared from 1,47,074 to 2.43 lakh, according to the latest data released by the Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi. This surge reflects the success of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) activities undertaken across the city.

Hoardings put up at Lodhi Garden to boost voter awareness. ANI

Speaking on the unprecedented increase in youth voter registration, P Krishnamurthy, Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi, emphasised the efficacy of voter awareness campaigns targeted at the youth demographic. He said, “The surge in youth voter registration is a testament to the success of our concerted efforts to engage and mobilise young citizens. Through initiatives such as chunav pathshalas, electoral literacy clubs and voter awareness forums, we have empowered the youth to actively participate in the electoral process.”

SVEEP activities were conducted on a large scale, encompassing a diverse range of initiatives aimed at fostering awareness and instilling a sense of civic responsibility among young voters. From street plays and drawing competitions to essay writing contests and slogan campaigns, these initiatives have played a pivotal role in mobilising youth participation in the electoral process.

Highlighting the inclusive nature of the voter awareness campaigns, Krishnamurthy mentioned, “Our efforts have extended beyond traditional avenues to reach marginalised communities. We conducted special election awareness campaigns targeting self-help group women voters across various parts of the city. These initiatives have not only educated but also motivated women to participate in large numbers in the Lok Sabha Election in Delhi.”

“As Delhi gears up for the LS elections, the surge in youth participation signals a positive trend towards increased political engagement and civic responsibility among the next generation of voters. This active involvement not only strengthens the democratic process but also reflects a growing awareness and sense of ownership among young citizens towards shaping the future of their community and country,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha