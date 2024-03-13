Ahead of LS polls, Central varsities launch voter awareness drives

Tribune News Service

With the Lok Sabha elections looming, various Central universities and colleges in Delhi have launched voter awareness campaigns targeting first-time voter students, urging them to exercise their democratic right.

Build a strong nation First-time voters of this country, it is time to elect our new representatives of our country. Let us pledge to take part in this democratic process and build a very strong nation.Rs — Prof K Chandramani Singh, Principal, Sri Venkateswara College

Professor K Chandramani Singh, Principal of Sri Venkateswara College, Delhi University, made a video to encourage students to participate in the electoral process.

In a video shared by the Education Ministry on X, Principal Singh emphasised the significance of first-time voters in electing new representatives. He echoed the sentiments expressed by the Prime Minister in ‘Mann Ki Baat’, calling upon new voters to actively engage in the democratic process and vote for the future leaders of the country.

On March 7, an awareness campaign titled “Mera Pehla Vote-Desh ke Liye” was organised at the National Institution of Technology, Delhi (NITD), under the leadership of Director Ajay K Sharma. The campaign aimed to educate new voters about the importance of voting and strengthening democracy. Similarly, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) also conducted a campaign to urge new voters to participate in the electoral process.

The Department of Political Science of Indraprastha College for Women will also launch a voter awareness campaign on Wednesday. With the tagline “Empower your voice, ignite change,” the campaign seeks to motivate first-time voters to shape the future through their votes.

“First-time voters, seize your opportunity to shape the future. Your vote matters more than ever,” the campaign emphasised.

To further encourage student participation, the campaign will include a series of events and activities such as quizzes, poster making, slogan writing and content creation. Additionally, there will be performances, street plays, exhibitions and open mic sessions to engage and educate students on the importance of voting and civic responsibility.

