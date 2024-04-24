Ahead of MC poll, BJP criticises AAP over Ghazipur fire

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, April 23
As the tenure of the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) under the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) approaches its end, the BJP has launched a blistering attack on the AAP’s management of the ongoing garbage crisis in Ghazipur. This criticism coincides with the upcoming MCD elections scheduled for April 26.
AAP neglecting issue
The AAP seems to be neglecting the issue, leading to frequent fires at the landfill, while merely watching from the sidelines.Rs — Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of Opposition, Delhi Assembly
Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, has criticised the AAP, particularly in light of a significant fire at the Ghazipur landfill site this past Sunday.
“It has been nearly one-and-a-half years since the AAP assumed office, yet there has been minimal progress in resolving the Ghazipur landfill issue,” remarked Bidhuri.
He further highlighted a stark contrast between the AAP’s approach and the BJP’s tenure, citing a previous instance where a fine of Rs 50 lakh was levied on the Municipal Corporation for a similar fire incident.
Despite AAP’s initial promise to clear landfill sites like Ghazipur, Okhla and Bhalswa within a year, Bidhuri noted that the deadline has now been extended to 2026, with Ghazipur still harbouring 90 metric tonnes of garbage.
“With the AAP in control of both the Delhi Government and Municipal Corporation, they can’t evade responsibility,” he added.
Citing the recent observations by the Supreme Court, Bidhuri emphasised the urgency of the situation, noting that Delhi generates 11,000 tonnes of garbage daily, of which 3,000 tonnes remain unprocessed.
The BJP leader also raised concerns over the AAP’s alleged focus on political gains rather than addressing the crisis. He questioned the lack of action despite recommendations, such as the construction of protective walls around the landfill site, not being implemented.
“The AAP seems to be neglecting the issue, leading to frequent fires at the landfill, while merely watching from the sidelines,” Bidhuri added.
