Ahead of wedding season, workshop organised to combat child marriage

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Ahead of the wedding season, social workers from various NGOs within the Child Marriage Free India coalition are gearing up to spread awareness and prevent child marriage.

They organised a capacity-building workshop for community social workers in Delhi on Wednesday. It was organised by the India Child Protection Fund, with support from the 'V For Her Foundation' and 'Just Rights for Children'.

As the wedding season approaches, social workers working at the grassroots level are aiming to halt child marriages, which typically surge during this period across the country.

Renowned activist and author, Bhuwan Ribhu, known for his advocacy against child marriage, expressed hope regarding India's advancement in reaching the Sustainable Development Goal to eradicate child marriage by 2030. He emphasised the importance of strengthening and extending the efforts of NGOs and regional administrations in combating this issue.

Rajeev Bhardwaj, Trustee of the India Child Protection Fund, denounced child marriage as incompatible with modern child protection initiatives, affirming its irrelevance in today's world.

