AICTE unveils flexible learning for working professionals

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, December 6

The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) under the leadership of Chairman TG Sitharam has introduced a provision in the newly launched Approval Process Handbook, opening avenues for working professionals to enhance their academic qualifications in engineering, technology and management at the diploma, degree and postgraduate levels through a flexible learning mode.

Sitharam termed this development a landmark decision, emphasising its significance for working professionals. Under this provision, professionals with existing degrees or diplomas can gain lateral entry into the second year, with a potential extension of more than three years for course completion. The flexibility accommodates professionals who may require additional time to accumulate the necessary credits for their degree, with a maximum extension period of up to six years, varying by university.

In this flexible learning mode, classes would be scheduled primarily in the evening, post six pm, allowing professionals to balance work commitments and attend regular classes. The utilisation of laboratories and the degree awarded follow regular standards outlined in the the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.