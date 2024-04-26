AIESEC Youth Speak Forum

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The AIESEC will be hosting the Youth Speak Forum at Delhi Technological University on Saturday. The event aims to empower young leaders through insightful discussions, interactive workshops and talks. Attendees can look forward to engaging sessions like World Café, SDG Shark Tank, Leadership Laboratory, and a panel discussion with industry experts. The forum also offers networking opportunities with change-makers, fun activities, certificates, and refreshments. The event will commence at 10 am and promises a day filled with learning and networking for aspiring young leaders.

Learning marketing strategies

The Commerce Association of Shaheed Bhagat Singh College is organising ‘Mad Man Marketing- The Ultimate Battle of Marketing Marvels’, a competition aimed at nurturing innovation, creativity and strategic thinking in the field of marketing. The unique event offers participants a chance to showcase their marketing skills and compete for the title of the ultimate marketing maestro. Of the three rounds, the first round was held online on Wednesday, and the other two rounds will be held offline on Saturday on the college campus.

