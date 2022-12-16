 AIIMS cyber attack: No ransom was demanded, most data restored, Government states in Parliament : The Tribune India

AIIMS cyber attack: No ransom was demanded, most data restored, Government states in Parliament

‘Immediate measures were taken by AIIMS, Delhi to enhance the security’

AIIMS cyber attack: No ransom was demanded, most data restored, Government states in Parliament

Photo used for representational purpose only. File Photo



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, December 16

The government on Friday informed Parliament that no ransom was demanded in the AIIMS cyber attack and most of the functions disrupted due to the attack had been restored two weeks after the attack.

Replying to a question on whether patient, hospital or clinical data had been compromised during the attack and if any ransom was sought, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar today said, “Five physical servers of AIIMS, New Delhi on which e-Hospital application of NIC was hosted, were affected. No specific amount of ransom was demanded by the hackers though a message was discovered on the server suggesting that it was a cyber- attack. All the data for eHospital has been retrieved from a backup server which was unaffected and restored on new servers. Most of the functions of e-Hospital applications like patient registration, appointment, admission, discharge have been restored after two weeks of the cyber-attack."

The minister said a First Information Report was registered by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences with the Special Cell of Delhi Police under relevant sections of the law, regarding the incident of cyber-attack.

The government also said that the National Nodal Agency for response to cyber security incidents -- the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) had its Empanelled Information Security Auditing Organizations for auditing including vulnerability assessment and penetration testing of the computer systems, networks and applications involving public service delivery including Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

"Immediate measures were taken by AIIMS, Delhi to enhance the security like endpoint hardening, string firewall policies and network segmentation to secure all the data of the Institute," Pawar said.

She said that to reduce the patient load on AIIMS, Delhi, setting up of 22 new AIIMS and 75 projects of upgradation of existing Government medical colleges and institutions by way of setting up of superspeciality blocks and trauma centres had been approved under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) and are at various stages of offering inpatient and outpatient services to the needy.

"The day-to-day operations and surgeries as well as associated activities and record keeping was done in a manual mode after the attack. In AIIMS, Delhi, the dashboard for the real time emergency bed availability has been developed in-house," the minister informed Lok Sabha.

 

#AIIMS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari's 'uncivilised' attacks on PM Modi new low, even for Pakistan: India

2
Amritsar

Juveniles involved in Tarn Taran RPG attack; terror modules based in Canada, Europe carried out attack at ISI's behest

3
Punjab

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

4
Punjab

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

5
Nation

Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi: BJP to protest against Pakistan across state capitals on December 17

6
Nation

Dialogue and diplomacy only way forward to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi to Russian President Putin

7
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration releases list of public holidays for 2023; check it out

8
Brand Connect

Trisha Yearwood Keto Gummies [Fake Exposed] Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies & Is ACV Burn Keto Gummies Scam Or Trusted Works?

9
Trending

Dancing to 'Patli kamariya mori' lands 4 UP women constables in trouble

10
Delhi

Delhi teacher throws Class 5 girl off first floor balcony after attacking her with scissors; MCD suspends her

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

Missiles rain down on Ukraine in one of Russia's largest attacks yet

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

The family of Harmandeep Singh had got some phone calls and ...

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

BJP to protest across UP against Bilawal Bhutto's comments on PM Modi

State BJP president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary issues a state...

11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game

11-year-old boy allegedly ends his life in Bhopal while playing Free Fire game

A day after, Madhya Pradesh govt creates task force to exami...

3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in over Rs 6,700-cr fraud case: CBI

3 fresh FIRs filed against Mehul Choksi in Rs 6,700-crore fraud case

4 years after Choksi's dramatic escape and the failure of th...


Cities

View All

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Elderly man kidnapped by son over property dispute

Sisodia, Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Implement minimum wages law, demand ASHA workers

Tangled Mess

Stretch Of Problems

Kidnapped Muktsar teen ‘killed’; abductors had asked for Rs 30 lakh

Muktsar teen 'killed'; kidnappers had demanded Rs 30 lakh in ransom

Investment scam: Farmers protest in Bathinda, seek action against accused

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

MC, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in UT

Municipal Corporation, French agency join hands for 24x7 supply of water in Chandigarh

File affidavit on EWS admissions, High Court tells Chandigarh Adviser

PGI puts 96-hour cap on patients’ stay at Emergency area

Scheme for transgenders' shelter to be implemented shortly, Chandigarh tells High Court

Sippy murder case: Provide legible documents, copies of CCTV clips to accused, says Court

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CBI and Delhi Police help FBI bust multimillion-dollar tech support scam

CNG prices in NCR go up; now to cost Rs 79 per kg in Delhi

Fire breaks out at Delhi hospital

Teacher hits girl with scissors, throws her off school building

Traffic jam on NH-48 adds to IGI airport overcrowding woes

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Special policy for Punjabi NRIs soon: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Latifpura issue reaches Parliament

Three more held in Nakodar murder case

Farmers’ dharna enters Day 21

SGPC panel seeks Akal Takht's intervention in Jalandhar incident

After 4 months, Ashu’s PA surrenders before VB

After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Auto driver booked for violating 6-yr-old

Woman raped in moving car

Man gets 5-yr RI in snatching case

Peddler held with 500-gram opium

Manpreet meets Sidhu in Patiala jail

Manpreet Badal meets Navjot Singh Sidhu in Patiala jail

Over 1,700 buses of Punjab Roadways go off road, passengers at receiving end

Patiala Aviation Club on DGCA's radar over safety norms' violation

Man killed in roof collapse

Colourful start to Heritage Fest