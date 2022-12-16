AIIMS declared tobacco-free zone

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 15

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has been declared as a tobacco-free zone. Now, smoking and spitting tobacco on the premises of the AIIMS will invite a fine of Rs 200.

The security personnel at AIIMS have been instructed not to allow patients, their attendants, staff members and other visitors to use tobacco in any form on the premises, read an office memorandum issued by AIIMS Director Professor M Srinivas today.

As per the memorandum, action will also be taken against the staff of the institute — the doctors, permanent or contractual employees and security staff — if found smoking or chewing tobacco on the premises of the institute. The action against contractual employees, however, will be harsher than the permanent staff.

The memorandum read “If any contractual employee/security staff is found smoking cigarette or bidi and/or chewing tobacco products on AlIMS, New Delhi, premises, he /she shall be summary terminated from the service”.

Meanwhile, the permanent employees or doctors would be issued a memo if found smoking cigarette or bidi or chewing tobacco products in the hospital premises. Disciplinary action would be taken against the offender, it added.

The Director, in the communiqué to the staff, said, “Use of tobacco is a prominent risk factor for leading causes of death and a number of non-communicable diseases, including cancer, cardio-vascular diseases and lung disorders are attributable to tobacco use.”