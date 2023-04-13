AIIMS-Delhi advises staffers to use mask on campus, follow Covid-appropriate behaviour

PTI

New Delhi, April 13

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, AIIMS Delhi has issued an advisory making it mandatory for all hospital staff to wear masks inside the premises and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

“Must use reusable cloth face cover/surgical mask in the workplace. Ensure proper cleaning and frequent sanitation of the workplace, particularly of the frequently touched surfaces,” the advisory issued on April 8 said.

According to the advisory, gatherings of five or more persons in canteens or offices should be avoided.

“All employees have been advised to take care of their own health and look out for symptoms such as fever, respiratory problem and, if feeling unwell... and observe home-quarantine with the advice of the doctor and should get tested for COVID,” it said.

Those at higher risk including older employees, pregnant employees and those who have underlying medical conditions should take extra precautions, it said.

“In view of the reported increase in the global cases of COVID-19 and in to prevent a fresh outbreak of the disease, all hospital staff are hereby advised to COVID appropriate behavior,” the advisory stated.

The document advised covering nose and mouth with elbow/handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing, maintaining personal hygiene and physical distancing and following strict disinfection protocols in the building/room as per guidelines.

It advised avoiding gatherings especially in canteens. “Discourage, to the maximum extent, entry of visitors in the office complex. Only those visitors who have proper permission of the office, whom they want to meet, should be allowed after being properly screened,” the advisory said.