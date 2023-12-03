AIIMS set to use drones as medical couriers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, is preparing to use drone facility to fast track transportation of medical resources.

Institute Director Dr Srinivas M said this during an inaugural lecture here. His lecture on ‘AIIMS: yesterday, today, tomorrow’ marked the inauguration of coalition series between AIIMS, New Delhi, and the India International Centre.

Dr Srinivas said, “AIIMS, one of the top 10 bodies worldwide to conduct medical research, has constantly been exploring new areas of research such as usage of drones and robotics for robust accessibility in healthcare.”

He said new areas of research include AIIMS innovation facilitation division, new patent and technology transfer policy, school of international bio-design (SIB), diagnosis molecular and genetics, central research facility (CRU), drone for medical use, robotics skill training centre and artificial intelligence and machine learning.

The drone facility would be potentially used to fast track blood transfusions and organ replacement. “With the help of institutions like the IITs and IIMs, AIIMS is planning to introduce these areas for a transformation in medical science, especially public health care,” he said. There is also a plan to revamp AIIMS in order to accommodate more people and create expanded waiting centres.

Dr Srinivas said, “We should maintain high standards of medical institutions for postgraduate studies to enable young minds to have affordable education in India.”

