AIIMS to enhance its CATH lab capacity

New Delhi, May 7
The All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has decided to increase the capacity of its catheterisation (CATH) laboratory amid growing demand for critical cardiovascular and neurological procedures. The hospital will also set up a CATH lab in the emergency department to ensure prompt primary neuro, cardio and other endovascular interventions.
“This strategic decision comes after careful consideration of the current patient load and the need for prompt interventions, particularly in emergency situations,” said Dr Rima Dada, professor-in charge of the media cell.
Dada said AIIMS Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas underscored the urgency of addressing the existing gap between the demand for CATH lab services and the available infrastructure during discussions with the AIIMS faculty recently.
During the discussion between Srinivas and the hospital’s facility, it was observed the current number of operational CATH labs fall short of meeting the escalating demand, resulting in extended waiting times for complex neuro and cardio procedures.
