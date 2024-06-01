AIIMS to have day care facility for EHS patients

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 31

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Friday announced the establishment of a dedicated day care facility for the Employees Health Scheme (EHS) beneficiaries. The objective of the initiative is to address the growing demand for specialised day care services among AIIMS employees and their eligible family members.

Dr M Srinivas, Director, AIIMS, has been engaging with various stakeholders, including current employees, retired faculty and staff members in this regard. These interactions have highlighted the need for day care services such as dialysis, chemotherapy, endoscopy and other medical procedures for EHS patients in recent years.

He said, “We are committed to continually improving healthcare services for our employees and their families. The new day care facility is a step towards providing high-quality, accessible and patient-centric care for our senior EHS beneficiaries.”

The facility will be operational in the National Centre for Ageing. It is designed to provide comprehensive daycare services specifically for EHS beneficiaries, ensuring they receive timely and efficient medical care without impacting other patients. The facility will be operational from 8 am to 8 pm daily and is scheduled to commence by July 31.

Dr Rima Dada, professor-in-charge, media cell said “AIIMS remains dedicated to advancing healthcare services and addressing the evolving needs of its community. The launch of the daycare facility is a testament to the ongoing efforts to enhance patient care and support for its employees and their families.”

