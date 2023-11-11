Air quality a shade better with showers in Delhi

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, November 10

Overnight rain brought some respite to the national capital as the air quality on Friday improved to 279 (poor category). It was 437 (severe) on Thursday.

For the first time in two weeks, air quality improved to the ‘poor’ category. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted light rain over the region for last night. However, it developed into an intense western disturbance causing rainfall.

The overnight rainfall till 8:30 am today was recorded at 5.8 mm.

IMD scientist Soma Sen said, “The overnight rainfall was due to a western disturbance. Delhi and adjoining areas will get very light rain and more thunderstorms.” Western disturbances are an extra-tropical storm that bring sudden rain in the northwestern part of India.

“Today also, there was some western disturbance in the morning. Now, it is gradually moving eastwards and there is a low-level cyclonic circulation. Due to these two weather systems over northwest India, moisture is coming in from the Arabian Sea due to which there is a formation of clouds,” Sen added.

The department expects western disturbance to move eastwards by evening or nightfall today and from tomorrow, it has predicted clear sky over Delhi.

IMD officials said, “No rainfall is expected but clouding may persist. A drop in temperature is expected from tomorrow morning by 2-4°C and will continue for 4-5 days.”

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) cited data of monitoring stations at Aya Nagar and Karni Singh Shooting Range in Delhi to show that the AQI level had improved to the ‘moderate’ category with readings of 198 and 190 respectively.

The 72-hour air quality forecast by the Ministry of Earth Sciences has predicted that a predominant surface wind is likely to come to Delhi from northwest with a wind speed 4-12 kmph on Saturday.