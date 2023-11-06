Air quality back to ‘severe plus’ in Delhi, strictest curbs kick in

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 5

As the national Capital continued to reel under a thick haze of smog, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) — the central panel monitoring air quality — on Sunday invoked further stringent actions banning entry of trucks and all construction activities in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Restrictions imposed under GRAP-IV Ban on entry of trucks, LCVs in Delhi

Ban on all construction activities

Only CNG, BS-VI, EVs allowed

50% staff in government/private offices to work from home

The CAQM invoked final Stage-IV of the graded response action plan (GRAP), upgrading it from GRAP-III in view of the deteriorating air quality and new measures.

Under additional emergency measures, the Delhi Government can consider closure of colleges and educational institutions; non-emergency commercial activities and even impose the odd-even rule for vehicles.

On Sunday, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was back to the ‘severe plus’ category for the second time in three days at 454. Neighbouring Ghaziabad (494), Faridabad (450), Noida (414), Greater Noida (410) and Gurugram (402) also reported hazardous air quality. The CAQM also listed out an eight-point action plan that would add to the existing norms under stages-I, II and III of GRAP.

Under new restrictions, entry of trucks and light commercial vehicles (LCVs) into the Capital has been banned, except for those carrying essential commodities and providing essential services. All Delhi-registered diesel-engine trucks would also not ply on the roads.

However, LNG and CNG vehicles and BS-VI grade diesel engine LCVs would be allowed to enter and also ply in the Capital.

For inter-state roadways buses, only those with electric power transmission, CNG and BS-VI compliant diesel engines could operate and enter Delhi.

Already under GRAP-III guidelines, the CAQM had banned non-essential construction. However, public projects such as highways, roads, flyovers, overbridges, power transmission, pipelines were allowed. These would also be banned under the new GRAP-IV guidelines issued today.

All primary schools in Delhi would remain closed till November 10. Schools had been given an option of shifting to online mode for classes 6 to 12, Delhi Education Minister Atishi posted on X today.

With GRAP-IV having been invoked, the state governments could decide to discontinue physical classes for classes 6 to 9 and 11. The state governments could also decide on allowing public, municipal and private offices to work at 50% strength.

