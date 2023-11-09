Air quality ‘severe’ again, Delhi mulls artificial rain

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 8

After a slight improvement in the quality of air on Tuesday, the air quality index (AQI) slipped back from “very poor” (395) to “severe” (426) category today.

To combat pollution, the Delhi Government is considering the possibility of generating artificial rain, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai. The Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, submitted a plan on artificial rain to the government at a meeting yesterday.

“The government is planning to create artificial rain through cloud seeding this month,” Gopal Rai said, adding that information in this regard would be provided to the Supreme Court on Friday and the Central government’s cooperation will be sought.

Ban on app-based taxis

Delhi on Wednesday banned the entry of app-based taxis in the Capital from other states. Only cabs with Delhi registration can now ply in Capital.

10-day school break

All schools in Delhi will have a two-phase winter break with the first phase from November 9 to November 18, said a circular of the Directorate of Education. “Orders for the remaining break will be issued later,” it said.

