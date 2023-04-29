Airline official found dead in Greater Noida

PTI

Noida, April 28

A 32-year-old airline official was found dead inside his car in the parking area of a society in Greater Noida on Friday, police said.

The police suspect it be to a case of suicide.

According to police, the deceased was living with his father since a fight with his wife, who is now staying at her maternal home in Rajasthan along with their son.

"On Friday, around 10 am, the local Bisrakh police station received an alert through the emergency 112 service about a man found dead inside a car in the parking lot of the group housing society," a police spokesperson said.

The body has been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings in the case are underway, it added.