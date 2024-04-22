AISA JNU unit holds 26th conference

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 21

The All-India Students’ Association (AISA), JNU unit, conducted its 26th conference on Saturday, reaffirming its dedication to social justice, student activism and political awareness. During the open session, Shweta, a distinguished JNU alumna and former representative of the gender sensitisation committee against sexual harassment (GS CASH), stressed the significance of organisational resilience and sustained activism, particularly in the face of challenging times marked by fascism. She said, “In these challenging times of fascism, our organisational resilience is more crucial than ever.”

At the conference, a draft resolution was presented, welcoming input from members and sympathisers. Outgoing office-bearers addressed the suggestions, facilitating the nomination process for the new Executive Committee (EC) members. The newly elected EC, comprising 93 members, unanimously selected Nitish Kumar, a PhD student in the Centre for Political Studies, secretary, and Ranvijay, a research scholar at JNU, president.

Reflecting on the unit’s progress since its last gathering in November 2022, the conference underscored AISA JNU unit’s diverse political initiatives and efforts to fortify its organisational structure. These endeavours encompassed public meetings, film screenings, cultural events, study sessions and gender sensitisation workshops.

