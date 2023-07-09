All schools in Delhi to remain closed on Monday due to incessant rain: CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi, July 9
All the schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday in view of the incessant rain in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced.
Delhi recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
An interaction between a Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds is leading to an intense rainfall spell over northwest India, including Delhi, which experienced the season's first "very heavy" rainfall on Saturday.
"In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
दिल्ली में पिछले 2 दिनों से हो रही मूसलाधार बरसात और मौसम विभाग की चेतावनियों को ध्यान में रखते हुए कल दिल्ली के सभी स्कूलों को एक दिन के लिए बंद किया जा रहा है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 9, 2023
The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.
