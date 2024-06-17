Alleging foul play, Atishi seeks protection for water pipelines

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 16

Delhi’s Water Minister Atishi on Sunday raised an alarm over a suspected conspiracy to exacerbate the Capital’s water crisis by damaging vital water pipelines. Following an alleged deliberate attempt to sabotage the South Delhi Rising Main Pipeline, Atishi requested the Delhi Police to deploy personnel to protect key infrastructure from further acts of vandalism.

BJP terms minister’s allegations baseless The BJP has rebutted allegations made by Atishi regarding deliberate sabotage of water pipelines to exacerbate the water crisis in Delhi. BJP leaders have dismissed Atishi’s claims as baseless and politically motivated, accusing the AAP of incompetence and mismanagement in handling Delhi’s water resources. BJP MP for North West Delhi Manoj Tiwari said, “Every year, Delhi faces water crisis. Who is Atishi trying to deceive? She should present a white paper detailing which pipelines have been replaced in the past decade.” TNS

In a strongly-worded letter addressed to the Delhi Police Commissioner, Atishi underscored the severity of the situation. “Yesterday, six bolts of the South Delhi Rising Main Pipeline at Garhi Mendu were maliciously cut, resulting in significant leakage and a subsequent 25 per cent reduction in water supply to South Delhi. This incident is a clear indication of foul play and sabotage,” she stated.

Expressing concern over the repercussions of such actions during a critical water shortage, Atishi emphasised, “Every drop of water is crucial, especially during this severe heatwave and water crisis affecting Delhi. We cannot afford any disruptions to our water supply network.”

She urged the police to ensure heightened vigilance and security measures to prevent any further incidents that could worsen the ongoing water scarcity in the city.

The minister’s plea for immediate police intervention highlighted the operational impact caused by the pipeline damage. “Our maintenance teams worked tirelessly for six hours to repair the damage, which necessitated a temporary halt in water pumping operations. This unfortunate incident has exacerbated the water shortage already plaguing South Delhi,” Atishi explained.

On social media platform X, Atishi shared, “Yesterday, our patrolling team discovered a major leakage in the South Delhi Rising Main Pipeline near Garhi Mendu. Investigation revealed deliberate cuts to critical bolts. Such acts threaten the livelihoods and wellbeing of Delhiites, and we must act swiftly to prevent any further damage.”

In her official statement, Atishi reiterated her call for robust security measures to safeguard Delhi’s water infrastructure. “I urge the Delhi Police to deploy personnel for continuous patrolling of our main pipelines over the next 15 days,” she added.

