Alleging mistreatment, ex-minister Rajkumar Chauhan resigns from Congress

New Delhi, April 24
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the Capital, the Congress has suffered a setback as senior party leader and former Delhi minister Rajkumar Chauhan announced his resignation from the party on Wednesday.
Have remained MLA four times
- Rajkumar Chauhan, a four-term MLA and a key figure in Delhi politics, held various portfolios during his tenure in the Sheila Dikshit-led government
- His resignation follows a disciplinary committee meeting concerning him and amid speculation over ticket distribution for the Lok Sabha poll
Citing mistreatment by the state in-charge as the primary reason, Chauhan, a four-term MLA and a key figure in Delhi politics, tendered his resignation. This move comes just days after protests by Congress workers supporting his candidature for the North West constituency in Delhi instead of Udit Raj.
During his tenure in the Sheila Dikshit-led government, Chauhan held various portfolios, including PWD, revenue, urban development, education, land and building, flood & irrigation, social welfare, SC/ST and environment. He was a prominent figure in the Congress for over 15 years.
In a video shared on social media, Chauhan expressed his grievances, stating, “I have given my resignation letter to Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely. My father, grandfather and the entire family have been associated with the Congress. However, I have been insulted by Congress general secretary Deepak Babaria, who asked me to leave a meeting without hearing my views.”
Chauhan, who rejoined Congress after a brief stint with the BJP in 2019, expressed regret over the unfolding events, saying, “I have been an MLA four times and a minister thrice, always working within the party’s discipline. I might have uttered words in haste due to hurt sentiments, but my intention was never to harm the party.”
Highlighting his concerns over the party’s decision to field Udit Raj from the North West Delhi seat, Chauhan said, “My intention can never be that Congress suffers because of me. I have immense respect for the party’s leadership, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are working tirelessly to strengthen the party.”
Chauhan, belonging to the Dalit community, acknowledged Congress’ historical support for the Dalit community, stating, “The Congress has always stood firm for the Dalit community, and I will respect whatever decision the party takes.”
