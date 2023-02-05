Allow teachers to visit Finland for training, CM appeals to L-G

New Delhi, February 4

Delhi Chief Minister (CM) Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday made a fresh appeal to L-G VK Saxena to allow Delhi government schools’ teachers to go to Finland for the training.

After Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann flagged off the first batch of 36 state government school principals for a visit to Singapore for training, Kejriwal in a tweet requested Saxena to allow Delhi’s teachers to go Finland for training. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia had on Thursday said LG Saxena should not stop the teachers from going to Finland on a training programme. — IANS