Amanatullah Khan's aide arrested after ACB find Rs 12 lakh cash, gun in raid

PTI

New Delhi, September 17

The Delhi Police have arrested Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan's close aide Hamid Ali after a raid by anti-corruption branch, officials on Saturday said.

The ACB had on Friday arrested Khan after conducting raids at four premises in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi Waqf Board recruitment.

Ali's premise was one of the locations raided by the ACB on Friday.

According to officials, one unlicensed weapon, Rs 12 lakh in cash, and some cartridges were recovered from there.

Ali has been arrested by the southeast district police under Arms Act.

The anti-corruption agency seized Rs 24 lakh in cash and two unlicensed weapons in all in raids at four locations.

The ACB had summoned Khan in a case pertaining to alleged financial misappropriation and other irregularities in the functioning of the Delhi Waqf Board, which Khan heads as its chairman.

An FIR was already registered in connection with the alleged wrongdoing in the board.

As alleged in the FIR, the ACB's Friday statement said, Khan, while working as chairman of the Delhi Waqf Board, illegally recruited 32 people violating all norms and government guidelines and engaged in corruption and favouritism.

The then CEO of Delhi Waqf Board had clearly given a statement and issued a memorandum against the illegal recruitment, the statement had said.

Two FIRs have been registered by the ACB in southeast district pertaining to recovery of illegal weapons.