Amid Covid surge, Delhi CM says mask not mandatory

New Delhi, March 31
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting today to review the preparations to handle Covid spread in the city. The meeting comes amid a spike in Covid cases in the past two weeks.
Kejriwal said, “Wearing face masks in public places was not mandatory. There is no need to panic. The government is prepared to handle any situation arising due to Covid.”
However, he advised patients with influenza and respiratory diseases to wear masks in public places. Delhi’s daily Covid positivity rate has increased to over 12 per cent this week.
The meeting was attended by Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot, the Chief Secretary and the officials of various departments. During the meeting, officials apprised the CM of the state’s preparedness in terms of hospital beds, oxygen capacity, and testing and prevention measures.
Kejriwal said there were only 42 positive cases of the infection on March 15, but in a fortnight 295 cases had been reported. The active Covid cases in Delhi stands at 932. Yesterday, a total of 2,363 tests were conducted in the Capital.
He further added that there were three deaths due to Covid in the past few days. “Two deaths were reported on March 29, and one other was reported a few days ago. The patients had comorbidities,” Kejriwal said.
The government in a press release said the positive cases were being sent for genome sequencing to detect any new variant of the virus.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months
Former PPCC chief addresses media outside Patiala Jail
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Son Karan says Navjot Sidhu will first go home to see his wife who is suffering from cancer
Karan says happy to see father coming out of jail, last 10 m...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot