Amid dengue fear, Delhi Govt restricts drugs sale

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 20

Amid the rising dengue and chikungunya cases, the sale of Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac group of medicines will be restricted in the national capital.

This group of medicines, which might aggravate the destruction of platelets in human blood caused by dengue and chikungunya, will be now sold against the prescription of registered medical practitioners.

The Delhi Government’s Department of Drugs Control has already written a letter to the president of All-Chemist Associations of Delhi to avoid the sale of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) like Aspirin, Ibuprofen and Diclofenac without the prescription of a regular medical practitioner.

Health experts said that these drugs might add to the haemorrhage symptoms and could cause death in dengue patients.

A total of 163 dengue cases have already been reported till July 15 this year in New Delhi as compared to the same period in 2022 and 2021 when 158 and 40 cases, respectively, were reported. As per data provided by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials, 39 cases were reported last week.

